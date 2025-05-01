Which type of cell surface receptor is most directly associated with the activation of second messenger molecules inside the cell?
A
G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs)
B
Integrins
C
Receptor tyrosine kinases
D
Ligand-gated ion channels
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of cell surface receptors: Cell surface receptors are proteins located on the plasma membrane that bind to extracellular signaling molecules (ligands) and initiate intracellular signaling cascades. Different types of receptors have distinct mechanisms of action.
Define second messengers: Second messengers are small intracellular molecules (e.g., cAMP, IP3, Ca²⁺) that amplify and propagate signals from the receptor to target molecules within the cell.
Analyze the function of G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs): GPCRs are a class of receptors that, upon ligand binding, activate G proteins. These G proteins then interact with enzymes or ion channels to generate second messengers such as cyclic AMP (cAMP) or inositol trisphosphate (IP3).
Compare other receptor types: Integrins are involved in cell adhesion and signaling but do not directly activate second messengers. Receptor tyrosine kinases (RTKs) activate signaling pathways through phosphorylation cascades, and ligand-gated ion channels allow ion flow but do not directly involve second messengers.
Conclude that GPCRs are most directly associated with the activation of second messenger molecules, as their primary function is to link extracellular signals to intracellular second messenger production.
