are only found in prokaryotes; are only found in plant cells
B
activate intracellular signaling pathways via G proteins; phosphorylate themselves and other proteins on tyrosine residues
C
require ATP for activation; do not require any energy input
D
directly bind DNA to regulate gene expression; function only as ion channels
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the two types of receptors mentioned in the problem: G-protein-linked receptors and receptor tyrosine kinases. These are both types of cell surface receptors involved in signal transduction, but they function differently.
Recall that G-protein-linked receptors (also called G-protein-coupled receptors or GPCRs) activate intracellular signaling pathways by interacting with G proteins. When a ligand binds to the GPCR, it causes a conformational change that activates the associated G protein, which then transmits the signal inside the cell.
Receptor tyrosine kinases (RTKs), on the other hand, are enzymes that phosphorylate themselves and other proteins on tyrosine residues. When a ligand binds to an RTK, it typically causes dimerization of the receptor, activating its kinase domain, which then transfers phosphate groups from ATP to tyrosine residues on itself and other target proteins.
Eliminate incorrect answer choices by analyzing the functions of these receptors. For example, GPCRs do not directly bind DNA, and RTKs do not function as ion channels. Similarly, GPCRs are not exclusive to prokaryotes, and RTKs are not exclusive to plant cells.
Select the correct answer: 'activate intracellular signaling pathways via G proteins; phosphorylate themselves and other proteins on tyrosine residues,' as this accurately describes the mechanisms of GPCRs and RTKs.
Watch next
Master Cell Surface Receptors with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia