Which of the following is involved in cell communication?
A
G protein-coupled receptors
B
Peroxisomes
C
Ribosomes
D
Lysosomes
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of cell communication: Cell communication involves the processes by which cells detect and respond to signals in their environment. This is crucial for coordinating cellular activities in multicellular organisms.
Identify the role of G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs): GPCRs are a large family of membrane proteins that play a key role in transmitting signals from the extracellular environment to the inside of the cell. They are directly involved in cell communication by binding to signaling molecules (ligands) and activating intracellular signaling pathways.
Clarify the function of peroxisomes: Peroxisomes are organelles involved in metabolic processes such as fatty acid oxidation and detoxification of harmful substances. They are not directly involved in cell communication.
Clarify the function of ribosomes: Ribosomes are responsible for protein synthesis by translating messenger RNA (mRNA) into polypeptides. They are not involved in cell communication processes.
Clarify the function of lysosomes: Lysosomes are organelles that contain digestive enzymes to break down macromolecules, cellular debris, and pathogens. They are not directly involved in cell communication.
