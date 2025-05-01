Which of the following hormone categories requires G-protein-coupled receptors to activate enzymes inside a cell?
A
Steroid hormones
B
Thyroid hormones
C
Vitamin D hormones
D
Peptide hormones
1
Understand the role of G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs): These receptors are membrane-bound proteins that transmit signals from extracellular molecules (ligands) to intracellular pathways. They are commonly associated with activating enzymes like adenylyl cyclase or phospholipase C.
Review the characteristics of peptide hormones: Peptide hormones are water-soluble and cannot pass through the lipid bilayer of the cell membrane. Instead, they bind to receptors on the cell surface, such as GPCRs, to initiate a signaling cascade.
Contrast peptide hormones with other hormone categories: Steroid hormones, thyroid hormones, and vitamin D hormones are lipid-soluble. They typically pass through the cell membrane and bind to intracellular receptors, directly influencing gene expression rather than using GPCRs.
Connect peptide hormones to GPCR activation: When peptide hormones bind to GPCRs, the receptor undergoes a conformational change, activating an associated G-protein. This G-protein then activates or inhibits specific enzymes inside the cell, leading to a cellular response.
Conclude that peptide hormones are the correct answer: Based on their mechanism of action, peptide hormones require GPCRs to activate enzymes inside the cell, unlike the other hormone categories listed.
