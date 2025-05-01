Which of the following is the clearest example of a neuronal membrane's selective permeability?
A
The synthesis of proteins in the rough endoplasmic reticulum
B
The release of neurotransmitters into the synaptic cleft
C
The presence of mitochondria near the synaptic terminal
D
The ability of the membrane to allow potassium ions to pass more easily than sodium ions at rest
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of selective permeability. Selective permeability refers to the ability of a membrane to allow certain molecules or ions to pass through it more easily than others, based on factors like size, charge, or specific transport mechanisms.
Step 2: Analyze the options provided. The synthesis of proteins in the rough endoplasmic reticulum, the release of neurotransmitters into the synaptic cleft, and the presence of mitochondria near the synaptic terminal are not directly related to the selective permeability of the neuronal membrane.
Step 3: Focus on the correct answer. The ability of the neuronal membrane to allow potassium ions (K⁺) to pass more easily than sodium ions (Na⁺) at rest is a clear example of selective permeability. This is due to the presence of specific ion channels, such as potassium leak channels, which are more permeable to K⁺ than Na⁺.
Step 4: Relate this to the resting membrane potential. The selective permeability of the neuronal membrane to potassium ions plays a critical role in maintaining the resting membrane potential, as the movement of K⁺ out of the cell creates a negative charge inside the neuron relative to the outside.
Step 5: Conclude by emphasizing the importance of selective permeability. This property is essential for the proper functioning of neurons, as it allows for the generation and propagation of electrical signals, which are fundamental to neuronal communication.
Watch next
Master Cell Surface Receptors with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia