Which of the following best describes the ligand that activates a G-protein linked receptor?
A
A phosphate group that attaches to the intracellular domain
B
A signaling molecule that binds to the extracellular domain of the receptor
C
A lipid molecule that integrates into the plasma membrane
D
A DNA fragment that enters the nucleus
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of a G-protein linked receptor: These receptors are transmembrane proteins that transmit signals from the extracellular environment to the intracellular environment when activated by a ligand.
Identify the key feature of a ligand: A ligand is a signaling molecule that specifically binds to a receptor to initiate a cellular response. For G-protein linked receptors, this binding typically occurs on the extracellular domain.
Eliminate incorrect options: A phosphate group attaching to the intracellular domain is not a ligand but part of intracellular signaling. A lipid molecule integrating into the plasma membrane does not describe a ligand. A DNA fragment entering the nucleus is unrelated to G-protein linked receptor activation.
Focus on the correct option: The correct description of the ligand is 'A signaling molecule that binds to the extracellular domain of the receptor,' as this binding activates the receptor and triggers downstream signaling pathways.
Conclude by linking the ligand to receptor activation: Once the ligand binds to the extracellular domain, the receptor undergoes a conformational change, activating the associated G-protein and initiating intracellular signaling cascades.
