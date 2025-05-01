If protein X is inserted into the inner membrane of mitochondria and disrupts the electron transport chain, which of the following is the most likely consequence?
A
Protein synthesis in the cytoplasm will be directly inhibited.
B
The mitochondria will increase the rate of glycolysis.
C
ATP production will decrease due to impaired oxidative phosphorylation.
D
The mitochondrial matrix will become more acidic.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of the electron transport chain (ETC): The ETC is located in the inner mitochondrial membrane and is responsible for creating a proton gradient by transferring electrons through a series of protein complexes. This gradient drives ATP synthesis via oxidative phosphorylation.
Analyze the disruption caused by protein X: If protein X disrupts the ETC, the transfer of electrons and the pumping of protons into the intermembrane space will be impaired. This will reduce the proton gradient across the inner mitochondrial membrane.
Connect the disruption to ATP production: The proton gradient is essential for ATP synthase to function. Without a sufficient gradient, ATP synthase cannot produce ATP efficiently, leading to a decrease in ATP production.
Rule out other options: Protein synthesis in the cytoplasm is not directly dependent on the ETC, so it will not be inhibited. Glycolysis occurs in the cytoplasm and may increase as a compensatory mechanism, but this is not the primary consequence. The mitochondrial matrix will not become more acidic; instead, it may become less acidic due to the reduced proton gradient.
Conclude the most likely consequence: The disruption of the ETC by protein X will impair oxidative phosphorylation, leading to a decrease in ATP production, which is the correct answer.
