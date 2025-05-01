Which structure is primarily responsible for dividing the cytoplasm during cytokinesis in an animal cell?
A
Cell plate formation
B
Contractile ring composed of actin and myosin
C
Mitotic spindle
D
Desmosomes
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the process of cytokinesis: Cytokinesis is the division of the cytoplasm that occurs after mitosis or meiosis, resulting in two daughter cells. In animal cells, this process involves the formation of a structure that physically separates the cytoplasm.
Eliminate incorrect options: 'Cell plate formation' is specific to plant cells, where a cell plate forms to divide the cytoplasm. This is not relevant to animal cells. Similarly, 'Desmosomes' are cell junctions that provide structural support but are not involved in cytokinesis. The 'Mitotic spindle' is responsible for separating chromosomes during mitosis, not dividing the cytoplasm.
Focus on the correct structure: In animal cells, the contractile ring, composed of actin and myosin filaments, is the primary structure responsible for dividing the cytoplasm during cytokinesis.
Explain the mechanism: The contractile ring forms beneath the plasma membrane at the equator of the cell. Actin filaments and myosin motor proteins interact to generate a constricting force, creating a cleavage furrow that deepens until the cell is pinched into two separate daughter cells.
Summarize the answer: The structure primarily responsible for dividing the cytoplasm during cytokinesis in an animal cell is the contractile ring composed of actin and myosin.
Watch next
Master Cytokinesis with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia