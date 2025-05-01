Signaling molecules that stimulate a cell to divide are called which of the following?
A
Mitogens
B
Neurotransmitters
C
Cytokines
D
Hormones
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the question: The problem is asking for the term used to describe signaling molecules that stimulate a cell to divide.
Review the definition of each option: Mitogens, Neurotransmitters, Cytokines, and Hormones. Focus on their roles in cell biology.
Recall that mitogens are signaling molecules specifically known to trigger cell division by activating the cell cycle.
Differentiate mitogens from the other options: Neurotransmitters are involved in nerve signal transmission, Cytokines are signaling molecules in immune responses, and Hormones regulate various physiological processes but are not specifically tied to cell division.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'Mitogens' because they directly stimulate cell division by promoting progression through the cell cycle.
