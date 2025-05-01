An activated G protein can trigger which of the following cellular events?
A
Degradation of mRNA in the cytoplasm
B
Direct synthesis of DNA in the nucleus
C
Transport of proteins into the mitochondria
D
Activation of adenylyl cyclase to produce cAMP
1
Understand the role of G proteins: G proteins are molecular switches that relay signals from cell surface receptors to intracellular targets. They are activated when a ligand binds to a G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR), causing the exchange of GDP for GTP on the G protein's alpha subunit.
Recognize the downstream effectors of activated G proteins: Once activated, the G protein can interact with various intracellular enzymes or ion channels. One common target is adenylyl cyclase, an enzyme that catalyzes the conversion of ATP to cyclic AMP (cAMP).
Eliminate incorrect options: Degradation of mRNA in the cytoplasm, direct synthesis of DNA in the nucleus, and transport of proteins into the mitochondria are not processes directly triggered by G protein activation. These processes involve other cellular pathways and mechanisms.
Focus on the correct pathway: Activated G proteins (specifically the Gs subtype) stimulate adenylyl cyclase, leading to the production of cAMP. cAMP acts as a second messenger, amplifying the signal and activating downstream targets such as protein kinase A (PKA).
Conclude the correct cellular event: The activation of adenylyl cyclase to produce cAMP is the correct answer, as it directly aligns with the role of G proteins in signal transduction pathways.
