A signal transduction pathway is initiated when a _____ binds to a receptor.
A
ribosome
B
signaling molecule
C
DNA polymerase
D
cytoskeletal protein
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of signal transduction: Signal transduction is the process by which a cell responds to external signals, typically involving a signaling molecule binding to a receptor on the cell surface or inside the cell.
Identify the role of a signaling molecule: A signaling molecule (also called a ligand) is a chemical that binds to a specific receptor to initiate a cellular response. Examples include hormones, neurotransmitters, and growth factors.
Eliminate incorrect options: Analyze the provided options. Ribosomes are involved in protein synthesis, DNA polymerase is involved in DNA replication, and cytoskeletal proteins are structural components of the cell. None of these are signaling molecules.
Focus on the correct option: A signaling molecule is the correct answer because it is the entity that binds to a receptor to initiate the signal transduction pathway.
Summarize the process: When a signaling molecule binds to its receptor, it triggers a cascade of intracellular events, leading to a specific cellular response, such as gene expression, enzyme activation, or changes in cell behavior.
Watch next
Master Types of Molecules with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia