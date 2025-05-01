Which of the following statements best describes scaffolding proteins?
A
They degrade signaling molecules to terminate the signal.
B
They organize groups of interacting signaling proteins into complexes to enhance signal transduction efficiency.
C
They directly phosphorylate target proteins to propagate cellular signals.
D
They act as membrane receptors that bind extracellular ligands.
1
Understand the role of scaffolding proteins in cell signaling. Scaffolding proteins are specialized proteins that organize and assemble groups of signaling molecules into complexes, ensuring efficient and specific signal transduction.
Eliminate the incorrect options by analyzing their descriptions: Scaffolding proteins do not degrade signaling molecules, so the first option is incorrect.
Scaffolding proteins do not directly phosphorylate target proteins. This is typically the role of kinases, so the third option is incorrect.
Scaffolding proteins are not membrane receptors that bind extracellular ligands. Membrane receptors, such as G-protein-coupled receptors or receptor tyrosine kinases, perform this function, so the fourth option is incorrect.
The correct description of scaffolding proteins is that they organize groups of interacting signaling proteins into complexes to enhance signal transduction efficiency. This ensures that signaling pathways are spatially and temporally coordinated.
