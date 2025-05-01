Why can a signaling molecule cause different responses in different types of cells?
Different cells may have different receptor proteins or different intracellular signaling pathways.
Signaling molecules only bind to one type of receptor in all cells.
All cells respond identically to the same signaling molecule.
Signaling molecules are only active in one specific tissue type.
Understand the concept of cell signaling: Signaling molecules, also known as ligands, bind to specific receptor proteins on the surface or inside target cells to initiate a response. These responses depend on the receptor and the intracellular signaling pathways present in the cell.
Step 1: Recognize that different cell types can express different receptor proteins. A signaling molecule may bind to one type of receptor in one cell type and a completely different receptor in another cell type, leading to varied responses.
Step 2: Consider the role of intracellular signaling pathways. Even if two different cell types have the same receptor, the downstream signaling pathways activated by the receptor can differ. This is due to variations in the proteins and enzymes present in the cytoplasm of each cell type.
Step 3: Eliminate incorrect options. For example, the statement 'Signaling molecules only bind to one type of receptor in all cells' is incorrect because signaling molecules can bind to different receptors in different cells. Similarly, 'All cells respond identically to the same signaling molecule' is incorrect because of the diversity in receptors and signaling pathways.
Step 4: Conclude that the correct explanation is that different cells may have different receptor proteins or different intracellular signaling pathways, which allows the same signaling molecule to cause different responses in different cell types.
