Which of the following best describes the process of cytokinesis in animal cells?
A
The nuclear envelope breaks down to allow chromosome segregation.
B
Chromosomes are separated to opposite poles of the cell.
C
The cell forms a cleavage furrow that pinches the cytoplasm into two daughter cells.
D
The cell wall forms a cell plate that divides the cytoplasm.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the process of cytokinesis: Cytokinesis is the division of the cytoplasm into two daughter cells, which occurs after mitosis or meiosis. It is distinct from nuclear division (karyokinesis).
Focus on animal cells: In animal cells, cytokinesis involves the formation of a cleavage furrow, which is a contractile ring made of actin and myosin filaments. This ring contracts to pinch the cell into two separate daughter cells.
Eliminate incorrect options: The nuclear envelope breaking down and chromosome segregation are part of earlier stages of cell division (prophase and anaphase, respectively), not cytokinesis. The formation of a cell plate is specific to plant cells, not animal cells.
Identify the correct description: The correct description of cytokinesis in animal cells is the formation of a cleavage furrow that pinches the cytoplasm into two daughter cells.
Conclude: The process of cytokinesis in animal cells is characterized by the action of the contractile ring, which ensures the physical separation of the cytoplasm and the formation of two distinct daughter cells.
