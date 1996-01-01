Solve each problem. See Examples 5 and 6. Formaldehyde is an indoor air pollutant formerly found in plywood, foam insulation, and carpeting. When concentrations in the air reach 33 micrograms per cubic foot (μg/ft^3), eye irritation can occur. One square foot of new plywood could emit 140 μg per hr. (Data from A. Hines, Indoor Air Quality & Control.) A room has 100 ft^2 of new plywood flooring. Find a linear equation F that computes the amount of formaldehyde, in micrograms, emitted in x hours.
