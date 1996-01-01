Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
College Algebra2. Equations and InequalitiesModels and ApplicationsUse Linear Equations to Solve Problems
Solve each problem. See Example 4. Zhu inherited $200,000 from her grandmother. She first gave 30% to her favorite charity. She invested some of the rest at 1.5% and some at 4%, earning $4350 interest per year. How much did she invest at each rate?

