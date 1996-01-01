Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
College Algebra2. Equations and InequalitiesModels and ApplicationsUse Linear Equations to Solve Problems
Solve each problem. Speed of a PlaneMary Lynn left by plane to visit her mother in Louisiana, 420 km away. Fifteen minutes later, her mother left to meet her at the airport. She drove the 20 km to the airport at 40 km per hr, arriving just as the plane taxied in. What was the speed of the plane?

