Solve each problem. See Examples 5 and 6. Formaldehyde is an indoor air pollutant formerly found in plywood, foam insulation, and carpeting. When concentrations in the air reach 33 micrograms per cubic foot (μg/ft^3), eye irritation can occur. One square foot of new plywood could emit 140 μg per hr. (Data from A. Hines, Indoor Air Quality & Control.) The room contains 800 ft^3 of air and has no ventilation. Determine how long it would take for concentrations to reach 33 μg/ft^3. (Round to the nearest tenth.)
