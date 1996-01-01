Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
College Algebra3. Functions and GraphsLinear Functions and SlopeGraph Horizontal and Vertical Lines
2:50 minutes
Problem 21
In Exercises 19–24, write an equation in slope-intercept form of a linear function f whose graph satisfies the given conditions. The graph of ƒ passes through (−6, 4) and is perpendicular to the line that has an x intercept of 2 and a y-intercept of -4.

4:26m

