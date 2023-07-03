Solve each problem. Hooke's Law for a SpringHooke's law for an elastic spring states that the distance a spring stretches varies directly as the force applied. If a force of 15 lb stretches a certain spring 8 in., how much will a force of 30 lb stretch the spring?
Verified Solution
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Joint Variation Examples with a bite sized video explanation from Clayton Rainsberg