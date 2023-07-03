Skip to main content
College Algebra
4. Polynomial and Rational Functions
Modeling Using Variation
Solve Problems Involving Joint Variation
Problem 33
Textbook Question

Solve each problem. Hooke's Law for a SpringHooke's law for an elastic spring states that the distance a spring stretches varies directly as the force applied. If a force of 15 lb stretches a certain spring 8 in., how much will a force of 30 lb stretch the spring?

Verified Solution
