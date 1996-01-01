College Algebra
8. Conic Sections
The Hyperbola
Write Equations of Hyperbolas in Standard Form
Problem
Find the standard form of the equation of the hyperbola satisfying the given conditions. Foci: (-8,0), (8,0); Vertices: (-3,0), (3,0)
