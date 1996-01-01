Hyperbolas NOT at the Origin Practice Problems
Graph the hyperbola defined by x2/36 - y2/64 = 1 using its vertices and asymptotes. Then, determine the equations of the asymptotes and the foci.
Graph the hyperbola defined by x2/81 - y2/25 = 1 using its vertices and asymptotes. Then, determine the equations of the asymptotes and the foci.
Graph the hyperbola defined by 64y2 - 9x2 = 576 using its vertices and asymptotes. Then, determine the equations of the asymptotes and the foci.
Graph the hyperbola defined by y = ± √(x2 - 6) using its vertices and asymptotes. Then, determine the equations of the asymptotes and the foci.
The equation of the hyperbola is given below. Draw the graph using its center, vertices, and asymptotes. Find the equations for the asymptotes and the coordinates of the foci.