Find the standard form of the equation of the hyperbola satisfying the given conditions. Foci: (-8,0), (8,0); Vertices: (-3,0), (3,0)
Find the standard form of the equation of the hyperbola satisfying the given conditions. Foci: (0,-4), (0,4); Vertices: (0, -2), (0,2)
In Exercises 5–12, find the standard form of the equation of each hyperbola satisfying the given conditions. Endpoints of transverse axis: (0, −6), (0, 6); asymptote: y=2x
In Exercises 5–12, find the standard form of the equation of each hyperbola satisfying the given conditions. Center: (4, −2); Focus: (7, −2); vertex: (6, −2)
In Exercises 13–26, use vertices and asymptotes to graph each hyperbola. Locate the foci and find the equations of the asymptotes. x^2/9−y^2/25=1
In Exercises 13–26, use vertices and asymptotes to graph each hyperbola. Locate the foci and find the equations of the asymptotes. x^2/100−y^2/64=1
In Exercises 13–26, use vertices and asymptotes to graph each hyperbola. Locate the foci and find the equations of the asymptotes. 9y^2−25x^2=225
In Exercises 13–26, use vertices and asymptotes to graph each hyperbola. Locate the foci and find the equations of the asymptotes. y=±√x^2−2
In Exercises 33–42, use the center, vertices, and asymptotes to graph each hyperbola. Locate the foci and find the equations of the asymptotes. (x+3)^2/25−y^2/16=1
