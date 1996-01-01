Hey ruin. We've learned to solve a couple of different types of equations. And now we're gonna add a new equation to the mix called a quadratic equation. Now, a quadratic equation is gonna be a bit more complicated than a linear equation. And it might even seem a bit overwhelming at times. But don't worry, I'm gonna walk you through everything you need to know about quadratic equations in the next several videos starting with what a quadratic equation even is and then going into how to solve them. So let's go ahead and get started. Now, if you take a linear equation, so like two X minus six equals zero and you simply add an X squared term. So if I had a three X squared plus two X minus six equals zero, this is now a quadratic equation. Now quadratic equation is also called a polynomial of degree two because the degree or power in my equation is this two on my X squared term. So whether you hear it called the quadratic equation or a second degree polynomial, these two mean the same thing. Now you're often going to have to write quadratic equations in standard form and the standard form of a quadratic equation is A X squared plus BX plus C equals zero where all of my terms are on the same side of my equation. And they're all written in descending order of power. So my very first term A X squared has a power of two where my second term BX, I can imagine an invisible one right here. So I have a power of one and then my last term is just a constant, there is no power. So I go from 2 to 1 to 0, descending order of power. Now you're not only gonna have to write quadratic equations in standard form, but you're also gonna have to be able to identify each of those coefficients A B and my constant C. So looking at my example of here, this three X squared plus two X minus six, if I asked you what a in that equation was, I would be able to say that this three. Since it's the coefficient of my X squared term is A, then B is the coefficient of my X term, which in this case is this positive two, this is B and then lastly C my constant term is just the constant on the end of my equation. So in this case, it is a negative six, I always want to make sure that I'm looking at that sign so that I can completely identify my constant or any other coefficient correctly So let's go ahead and take a look at some other quadratic equations. So I wanna write each of these in a standard form and then identify what A B and C are. So let's take a look at our first example here, we have five X squared equals X minus three. Now to get this in standard form, I want all of my terms on the same side. So I'm gonna go ahead and move this X over and then my negative three over. So they're all on that left side now to get rid of the X on my right side, I need to go ahead and subtract it. Now, remember whatever you do to one side of equation you have to do to the other that has not changed. And then I need to get rid of my three by adding it. So of course, cancel on that right side, leaving me on the left side with five X squared minus X plus three equals zero because there is nothing left on that right side. Now, I of course, want these to be in descending order of power. So I have two and then my, have my invisible one here and then my three doesn't have a term. So I'm good and this is my answer. So this is my quadratic equation in standard form five X squared minus X plus three equals zero. So let's go ahead and identify A B and C in this equation. So A is going to be the coefficient of the first term of my X squared term. This is also called the leading coefficient because it's the very first coefficient in my quadratic equation. So A in this equation is five, then B is the coefficient of my X term. So here I have negative X which I have an invisible one here multiplying that X so my B is negative one. Then lastly C C my constant term is this positive three on the end here. So C here is three and that's all for that first example. So let's go ahead and look at one more. So over here I have negative two X squared plus five thirds is equal to zero. Now, the first thing we want to do is get all of our terms to one side and they already are here. So we're good and then we want to check that they're in descending order of power. Well, my first term has a power of two and then my second term is just a constant, there is no power. So they actually already are written in descending order of power. And actually this is already completely in standard form. So this is my quadratic equation in standard form. Let's go ahead and identify A B and C. Now A again is the coefficient of my X squared term. So in this case, I have a negative two multiplying that X squared. So that is a B is the coefficient of my X term. But if I take a look at my equation, I actually don't have an X term at all. So B is actually going to be zero because this would be like having a plus zero X stuck in that equation, which wouldn't do anything, which is why it's not there. And then C is my constant term, which in this case is actually a fraction and it is five thirds. So it's totally fine for any of our A B and C to be a fraction or for B and C to even be zero. As long as I have that X squared term, it is still a quadratic equation. So that's all for this video and I'll see you in the next one.

Hide transcripts