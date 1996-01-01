Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
College Algebra2. Equations and InequalitiesModels and ApplicationsUse Linear Equations to Solve Problems
3:32 minutes
Problem 16
Textbook Question

Solve each problem. (Modeling) Online Retail SalesProjected retail e-commerce sales (in billions of dollars) for the years 2016–2022 can be modeled by the equation y=52.304x+396.80, where x=0 corresponds to 2016, x=1 corresponds to 2017, and so on. Based on this model, find projected retail e-commerce sales in 2022 to the nearest tenth of a billion. (Data from www.statista.com)

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
6views
Was this helpful?
3:51m

Watch next

Master Word Problem: Finding Consecutive Numbers That Satisfy a Given Requirement - Ex 3 with a bite sized video explanation from patrickJMT

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.