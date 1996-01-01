College Algebra
Recent Channels
College Algebra
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Social Science
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
5. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Logarithmic Functions
Change From Logarithmic to Exponential Form
Problem
In Exercises 19–29, evaluate each expression without using a calculator. If evaluation is not possible, state the reason. ln e^5
Show Answer
Similar Solution
1m
Play a video:
Related Videos
Related Practice
Evaluate logarithms using exponentials
by LearnZillion
52 views
Logarithms Part 1: Evaluation of Logs and Graphing Logarithmic Functions
by Professor Dave Explains
64 views
1
Properties of Logarithms - Everything You Need to Know!
by patrickJMT
22 views
Writing a Logarithm in Exponential Form
by patrickJMT
94 views
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.