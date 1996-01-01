6. Exponential & Logarithmic Functions
Introduction to Logarithms
Change the following logarithmic expression to its equivalent exponential form.
Has a video solution.
Multiple Choice
Change the following logarithmic expression to its equivalent exponential form.
Has a video solution.
Multiple Choice
Change the following exponential expression to its equivalent logarithmic form.
Has a video solution.
Multiple Choice
Change the following exponential expression to its equivalent logarithmic form.
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–8, write each equation in its equivalent exponential form. 4 = log₂ 16
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–8, write each equation in its equivalent exponential form. 2 = log3 x
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–8, write each equation in its equivalent exponential form. 2 = log9 x
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–8, write each equation in its equivalent exponential form. 5= logb 32
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–8, write each equation in its equivalent exponential form. log6 216 = y
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 9–20, write each equation in its equivalent logarithmic form. 5^4 = 625
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 9–20, write each equation in its equivalent logarithmic form. 2^-4 = 1/16
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
If the statement is in exponential form, write it in an equivalent logarithmic form. If the statement is in logarithmic form, write it in exponential form. 3^4 = 81
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 13–15, write each equation in its equivalent exponential form. 1/2 = log49 7
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 9–20, write each equation in its equivalent logarithmic form. ∛8 = 2
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 9–20, write each equation in its equivalent logarithmic form. 13^2 = x
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 13–15, write each equation in its equivalent exponential form. log3 81 = y
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
If the statement is in exponential form, write it in an equivalent logarithmic form. If the statement is in logarithmic form, write it in exponential form. log￬5 5 = 1
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 9–20, write each equation in its equivalent logarithmic form. b^3 = 1000
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 16–18, write each equation in its equivalent logarithmic form. 13^y = 874
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 9–20, write each equation in its equivalent logarithmic form. 7^y = 200
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 19–29, evaluate each expression without using a calculator. If evaluation is not possible, state the reason. log5 (1/5)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 21–42, evaluate each expression without using a calculator. log4 16
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 21–42, evaluate each expression without using a calculator. log4 16
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 19–29, evaluate each expression without using a calculator. If evaluation is not possible, state the reason. log16 4
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 21–42, evaluate each expression without using a calculator. log2 64
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 21–42, evaluate each expression without using a calculator. log2 64
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 21–42, evaluate each expression without using a calculator. log3 27
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 21–42, evaluate each expression without using a calculator. log5 (1/5)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 19–29, evaluate each expression without using a calculator. If evaluation is not possible, state the reason. ln e^5
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 21–42, evaluate each expression without using a calculator. log2 (1/8)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 21–42, evaluate each expression without using a calculator. log7 √7
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 21–42, evaluate each expression without using a calculator. log2 (1/√2)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 21–42, evaluate each expression without using a calculator. log64 8
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 32–35, the graph of a logarithmic function is given. Select the function for each graph from the following options: f(x) = logx, g(x) = log(-x), h(x) = log(2-x), r(x)= 1+log(2-x)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 21–42, evaluate each expression without using a calculator. log5 5
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 36–38, begin by graphing f(x) = log2 x Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. What is the graph's x-intercept? What is the vertical asymptote? Use the graphs to determine each function's domain and range. g(x) = log2 (x-2)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 21–42, evaluate each expression without using a calculator. log4 1
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 39–40, graph f and g in the same rectangular coordinate system. Use transformations of the graph of f to obtain the graph of g. Graph and give equations of all asymptotes. Use the graphs to determine each function's domain and range. f(x) = log x and g(x) = - log (x+3)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 21–42, evaluate each expression without using a calculator. log5 5^7
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 39–40, graph f and g in the same rectangular coordinate system. Use transformations of the graph of f to obtain the graph of g. Graph and give equations of all asymptotes. Use the graphs to determine each function's domain and range. f(x) = ln x and g(x) = - ln (2x)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 21–42, evaluate each expression without using a calculator. 8^(log8 19)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 43– 48, match the function with its graph from choices A–F. ƒ(x) = log￬2 x
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Graph f(x) = (1/2)^x and g(x) = log(1/2) x in the same rectangular coordinate system.
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 53-58, begin by graphing f(x) = log₂ x. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. What is the vertical asymptote? Use the graphs to determine each function's domain and range. g(x) = log₂ (x + 1)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 53-58, begin by graphing f(x) = log₂ x. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. What is the vertical asymptote? Use the graphs to determine each function's domain and range. h(x)=1+ log₂ x
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 53-58, begin by graphing f(x) = log₂ x. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. What is the vertical asymptote? Use the graphs to determine each function's domain and range. g(x) = (1/2)log₂ x
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
The figure shows the graph of f(x) = log x. In Exercises 59–64, use transformations of this graph to graph each function. Graph and give equations of the asymptotes. Use the graphs to determine each function's domain and range. g(x) = log(x − 1)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Graph each function. Give the domain and range. ƒ(x) = (log￬2 x) + 3
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
The figure shows the graph of f(x) = log x. In Exercises 59–64, use transformations of this graph to graph each function. Graph and give equations of the asymptotes. Use the graphs to determine each function's domain and range. h(x) = log x − 1
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Graph each function. Give the domain and range. ƒ(x) = | log￬2 (x+3) |
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Graph each function. Give the domain and range. ƒ(x) = (log￬1/2 x) - 2
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
The figure shows the graph of f(x) = log x. In Exercises 59–64, use transformations of this graph to graph each function. Graph and give equations of the asymptotes. Use the graphs to determine each function's domain and range. g(x) = 1-log x
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Graph each function. Give the domain and range. ƒ(x) = log￬1/2 (x-2)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
The figure shows the graph of f(x) = ln x. In Exercises 65–74, use transformations of this graph to graph each function. Graph and give equations of the asymptotes. Use the graphs to determine each function's domain and range. g(x) = ln (x+2)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
The figure shows the graph of f(x) = ln x. In Exercises 65–74, use transformations of this graph to graph each function. Graph and give equations of the asymptotes. Use the graphs to determine each function's domain and range. h(x) = ln(x/2)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
The figure shows the graph of f(x) = ln x. In Exercises 65–74, use transformations of this graph to graph each function. Graph and give equations of the asymptotes. Use the graphs to determine each function's domain and range. g(x) = 2 ln x
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 75–80, find the domain of each logarithmic function. f(x) = log5 (x+4)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 75–80, find the domain of each logarithmic function. f(x) = log (2 - x)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 75–80, find the domain of each logarithmic function. f(x) = ln (x-2)²
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 81–100, evaluate or simplify each expression without using a calculator. log 100
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 81–100, evaluate or simplify each expression without using a calculator. log 10^7
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 81–100, evaluate or simplify each expression without using a calculator. 10^(log 33)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 81–100, evaluate or simplify each expression without using a calculator. In 1
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 81–100, evaluate or simplify each expression without using a calculator. In e
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 81–100, evaluate or simplify each expression without using a calculator. In e^6
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 81–100, evaluate or simplify each expression without using a calculator. In (1/e^6)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 81–100, evaluate or simplify each expression without using a calculator. e^ln 125
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 81–100, evaluate or simplify each expression without using a calculator. In e^9x
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 81–100, evaluate or simplify each expression without using a calculator. e^(ln 5x^2)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Given that log￬10 2 ≈ 0.3010 and log￬10 3 ≈ 0.4771, find each logarithm without using a calculator. log￬10 9/4
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 81–100, evaluate or simplify each expression without using a calculator. 10^(log √x)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Given that log￬10 2 ≈ 0.3010 and log￬10 3 ≈ 0.4771, find each logarithm without using a calculator. log￬10 √30
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 81–100, evaluate or simplify each expression without using a calculator. 10^(log ∛x)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 101–104, write each equation in its equivalent exponential form. Then solve for x. log3 (x-1) = 2
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Use properties of logarithms to rewrite each function, then graph. ƒ(x) = log￬3 x+1/9
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 101–104, write each equation in its equivalent exponential form. Then solve for x. log4 x=-3
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 105–108, evaluate each expression without using a calculator. log5 (log7 7)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 105–108, evaluate each expression without using a calculator. log5 (log2 32)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 105–108, evaluate each expression without using a calculator. log2 (log3 81)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 105–108, evaluate each expression without using a calculator. log (ln e)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 109–112, find the domain of each logarithmic function. f(x) = ln (x² - x − 2)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 109–112, find the domain of each logarithmic function. f(x) = log[(x+1)/(x-5)]
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Without using a calculator, find the exact value of: [log3 81 - log𝝅 1]/[log2√2 8 - log 0.001]
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Without using a calculator, find the exact value of log4 [log 3 (log₂ 8)].
Has a video solution.
