Introduction to Logarithms Practice Problems
Consider the following expression. Evaluate without the use of a calculator. Give a valid reason in case of impossible evaluation.
log2(1/8)
Consider the following expression. Evaluate without the use of a calculator. Give a valid reason in case of impossible evaluation.
log1000(10)
Consider the following expression. Evaluate without the use of a calculator. Give a valid reason in case of impossible evaluation.
ln(e71)
Select the correct function that describes the given logarithmic graph from the following choices: <IMAGE>
a(x) = log(x - 1)
b(x) = log(x + 1)
c(x) = log(1 - x)
d(x) = 2 + log(-x)
For the given logarithmic function: graph (using transformation from base function), identify its x-intercept, vertical asymptote, domain and range. f(x) = log3(x + 1)
For the given functions,
f(x) = log x
g(x) = - log(x - 1)
(i) Graph in the same cartesian plane
(ii) Identify all asymptotes
(iii) Identify Domain and Range
a) (i) Graph:
(ii) Asymptotes f(x): x = 0, g(x): x = 0,
(iii) Domain f(x): x > 0; g(x): x > 0; Range f(x): all real values; g(x): all real values
b) (i) Graph:
(ii) Asymptotes f(x): x = 0, g(x): x = 0,
(iii) Domain f(x): x < 0; g(x): x < 0; Range f(x): f(x) > 0; g(x): g(x) > 0
c) (i) Graph:
(ii) Asymptotes f(x): x = 0, g(x): x = 1,
(iii) Domain f(x): x > 0; g(x): x > 1; Range f(x): all real values; g(x): all real values
d) (i) Graph:
(ii) Asymptotes f(x): x = 1, g(x): x = 0,
(iii) Domain f(x): x > 1; g(x): x > 0; Range f(x): all real values; g(x): all real values
For the given functions,
f(x) = logex
g(x) = - ln(5x)
(i) Graph in the same cartesian plane
(ii) Identify all asymptotes
(iii) Identify Domain and Range
a) (i) Graph:
(ii) Asymptotes f(x): x = 0, g(x): x = 0,
(iii) Domain f(x): x > 0; g(x): x > 0; Range f(x): all real values; g(x): all real values
b) (i) Graph:
(ii) Asymptotes f(x): x = 0, g(x): x = 0,
(iii) Domain f(x): x < 0; g(x): x < 0; Range f(x): f(x) > 0; g(x): g(x) > 0
c) (i) Graph:
(ii) Asymptotes f(x): x = 0, g(x): x = 1,
(iii) Domain f(x): x > 0; g(x): x > 1; Range f(x): all real values; g(x): all real values
d) (i) Graph:
(ii) Asymptotes f(x): x = 1, g(x): x = 0,
(iii) Domain f(x): x > 1; g(x): x > 0; Range f(x): all real values; g(x): all real values
Graph the following function by graphing first its parent function, f(x) = log x, and performing transformation. Determine its vertical asymptote, domain, and range: g(x) = log (x + 3)
Graph the following function by graphing first its parent function, f(x) = log x, and performing transformation. Determine its vertical asymptote, domain, and range: g(x) = log x + 4
Graph the following function by graphing first its parent function, f(x) = log x, and performing transformation. Determine its vertical asymptote, domain, and range: g(x) = (1/4)log x
Consider the logarithmic function, f(x) = (log7 x) + 6. Graph it and identify its domain and range.
Consider the logarithmic function, f(x) = |log6 (x + 5)|. Graph it and identify its domain and range.
Consider the logarithmic function, f(x) = (log1/4 x) - 4. Graph it and identify its domain and range.
Use the graph of f(x) = log x shown and perform transformation to graph g(x) = 4 - log x. Also, identify the domain, range, and the equation of the asymptote.
Consider the logarithmic function, f(x) = log1/8 (x - 3). Graph it and identify its domain and range.
Use the graph of f(x) = ln x shown and perform transformation to graph g(x) = ln (4x). Also, identify the domain, range, and the equation of the asymptote.
Without using a calculator, evaluate or simplify the the following expression: log4 49
Without using a calculator, evaluate or simplify the following expression: ln (1/e2)
Without using a calculator, evaluate or simplify the following expression: ln e15x
Evaluate the following logarithm by using the approximations log8 3 ≈ 0.5283 and log8 10 ≈ 1.1073:
log8 (100/9)
Evaluate the following logarithm by using the approximation log8 10 ≈ 1.1073:
log8 √80
Without using a calculator, evaluate or simplify the following expression: 10log ∜(3x)
Express the following equation in exponential form and solve the equation for x: log4 (x + 2) = 3
Rewrite the following logarithmic function using the properties of logarithms. Then, use the written function to graph it:
f(x) = log6 [(x + 2)/36]
Express the following equation in exponential form and solve the equation for x: log2 x = -4
Determine the exact value of the following expression without the use of calculator: [log2π 1 + log4 64]/[log 1/100 - log2√3 12]
Determine the exact value of the following expression without the use of calculator: log9 [log2 (log7 49)].