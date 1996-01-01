8. Conic Sections
Hyperbolas NOT at the Origin
Describe the hyperbola .
A
This is a vertical hyperbola centered at with vertices at and foci at .
B
This is a vertical hyperbola centered at with vertices at and foci at .
C
This is a horizontal hyperbola centered at with vertices at and foci at .
D
This is a horizontal hyperbola centered at with vertices at and foci at .
