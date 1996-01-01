8. Conic Sections
Hyperbolas NOT at the Origin
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Describe the hyperbola 9(x+2)2−16(y−4)2=1.
A
This is a vertical hyperbola centered at (−2,4) with vertices at (4,2),(4,−6) and foci at (4,4),(4,−8).
B
This is a vertical hyperbola centered at (2,−4) with vertices at (4,1),(4,−5) and foci at (4,3),(4,−7).
C
This is a horizontal hyperbola centered at (−2,4) with vertices at (2,4),(−6,4) and foci at (4,4),(−8,4).
D
This is a horizontal hyperbola centered at (−2,4) with vertices at (1,4),(−5,4) and foci at (3,4),(−7,4).
8
Watch next
Master Graph Hyperbolas NOT at the Origin with a bite sized video explanation from NickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 6 videos