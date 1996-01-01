Hey, everyone, when solving a bunch of rational equations, you may end up getting a solution that's equal to your restriction. So you may do step one and determine that your restriction is X cannot be equal to one. You move on to step two and step three. And you find that your solution is X equals one. Now, when you go to step four to check your solution with your restriction, you find that your solution is exactly what you said that X can't be. So I'm going to show you exactly what to do when that happens. Let's just jump right into an example. So I have X minus five over X minus two equals negative three over X minus two plus six. Now, my very first step here is of course to deter and my restriction. So both of my denominate denominators here, I have X minus two. So what would X be to make those denominators zero? Well, if I plugged two in for each of those XS, that would make my denominator zero, which is what I don't want. So I know that X cannot be equal to two and that is my restriction. So I've completed step number one. Now, step number two is to multiply by our least common denominator to eliminate our fractions. So again, both of my denominators here are X minus two, which tells me that my least common denominator is also X minus two. So remember when we multiply by our least common denominator, we want to distribute it to every single term in our equation. Make sure you don't forget that six over there. It might be a little bit hard to see. So let's go ahead and expand this out. So I get X minus two times X minus five over X minus two equals X minus two. My least common denominator multiplied by this term negative three over X minus two plus my very last term X minus two times six. Now, this looks a little bit crazy now. But remember we're gonna simplify it down a ton to end up with a linear equation. So, on my left side, I see that my X minus two is canceled there and I'm just left with X minus five. Now, that's equal to my right side which again, I see I have an X minus two that will cancel leaving me with a negative three. And then my last term, I'm gonna go ahead and move that six to the front of my parentheses to make it a little easier to work with six times X minus two. And I have completed step number two. Now we can simply continue solving this as though it's a linear equation because it is. So let's go ahead and simplify it a little bit more. We need to go ahead and distribute that six into the parentheses. There's nothing else I need to distribute. So the left side of my equation is gonna stay the same X minus five equals negative three and then my distributed 66 X minus 12. Now I need to go ahead and combine all of my like terms again, on my left side, I don't have anything to do here. I can just simply leave it as X minus five equals. I do have some like terms over on my right side, I have this negative three and this negative 12 which are gonna go ahead and combine to give me negative 15. Then I need to bring my positive six X down and then I need to go ahead and complete the step in my linear equation solving which is moving all of my X terms to one side, all of my cons to the other. So I want to go ahead and move this 15 over to the left side and move my X over to the right side. So in order to do that, I need to go ahead and add my 15 to both sides. Of course, because whatever I do to one side, I have to do to the other and then subtract my X from both sides as Well, so I am left now with negative five plus 15 which gives me positive 10 equals on the, that I have six X minus X, which gives me five X. Now, my very last step is to isolate X which here I can do by dividing both sides by five. And I am left now with two equals X because those fives cancel out. So if I want to go ahead and flip my solution around, just to put it in this form, I get X equals two. So I've completed step number three, I have my solution. I'm done solving. But I need to go back to step number four and go ahead and check my solution with my restriction. So my restriction here says that X cannot be equal to two. But I literally just got the solution that X is equal the two. So what does that even mean? Well, if I get an answer that's equal to my restriction, then there is no solution at all. So the fact that I got this X equals two doesn't matter because I have no solution. If my solution is equal to my restriction, X cannot be that number. So it can't be my solution. I have none. Now another way to say this is to say that our solution set is equal to our empty set because there is no number that is going to solve this rational equation. So any time you get a solution and you find that it's equal to your restriction. You have no solution at all. That's all for this one. Thanks for watching.

