Rational Equations Practice Problems
Solve the equation for x and classify whether the equation is an inconsistent, identity or a conditional equation:
2(x + 7) - 9 = 2x + 6
Evaluate by first removing the radicals from the denominator:
(1 + 3√3) / (9 - 2√3)
Which among the choices is a conditional equation?
a) 2(x - 4) = 2x - 8
b) y + x = 1
c) 5x + 5 = 5(x - 1)
d) 6x + 3 = 9x - 3
Which among the choices is an identity equation?
a) 2(x - 4) = 2x - 8
b) y + x = 1
c) 5x + 5 = 5(x - 1)
d) 6x + 3 = 9x - 3
The following equation has a solution set of {Ø}. Find the value of "a" that will satisfy this condition.
(7x - a)/(x - 3) = 1
The following equation has a solution set of {3}. Find the value of "a" that will satisfy this condition.
(9x - 6)/a + 6 = 3x
Solve 4(x + 1)/7 = 6x - 1/3 to find x and y + 3 = - 3 - y to find y, then evaluate 36x2 - 2xy + y2.
Determine whether the equation is an identity, conditional equation, or inconsistent equation after solving the equation :
9x/(x + 7) + 63/(x - 7) = (9x2 + 450)/(x2 - 49)
Determine whether the equation is an identity, conditional equation, or inconsistent equation after solving the equation :
1/(x + 5) + 9/(x - 7) = 8/(x + 5)(x - 7)
Determine whether the equation is an identity, conditional equation, or inconsistent equation after solving the equation :
9/a + 2/3 = 7/6
Determine whether the equation is an identity, conditional equation, or inconsistent equation after solving the equation :
9(x - 13) = - 118 + 9x
Find values of x such that it satisfies y = 0.
y = (x - 9)/(4x - 32) - 5/(x - 8) - 3/5
Find "c" such that it satisfies the following conditions:
y1 = 1/(c - 1);
y2 = 2/(c + 2);
y3 = (5c + 6)/(c2 + c - 2); and
y1 + y2 = y3
Find "a" such that it satisfies the following conditions:
y1 = (a - 2)/7
y2 = (a - 13)/11; and
y1 - y2 = 5
Find x such that it satisfies the following conditions:
y1 = 6(3x + 1) - 7
y2 = 4(x - 4) + 8; and
y1 = y2
For the following rational equation, the variable is contained in the denominator. 2/(x + 1) + (1/2)/(x - 1) = 1/(x + 1)(x - 1)
Solve the equation and indicate the values that make the denominator zero.
For the following rational equation, the variable is contained in the denominator: 9/(3h - 6) + 9/2 = 12/(h - 2)
Solve the equation and indicate the value that makes the denominator zero.
For the following rational equation, the variable is contained in the denominator: 9/(x - 4) + 1 = 2/(x - 4)
Solve the equation and indicate the value that makes the denominator zero.
For the following rational equation, the variable is contained in the denominator. (g - 7)/4g + 7 = (g + 10)/2g
Solve the equation and indicate the value that makes the denominator zero.
For the following rational equation, the variable is contained in the denominator: 6/x = 8/3x + 4
Solve the equation and indicate the value that makes the denominator zero.
Solve the given linear equation: 10 - [6 + 2x - 4(x + 2)] =- 5(2x - 4) - [2(x - 3) - x + 1]
For the following equation, try to solve for "b," and then state whether it is a conditional equation or if it has no solution.
6(b + 2) = b - 3
For the following equation, try to solve for "a," and then state whether it is a conditional equation or if it has no solution.
9a + 4 = - 13
Determine whether the equation is an identity, conditional equation, or inconsistent equation after solving the equation :
2-3(3x+5)-5(x-2) = 0
Determine whether the equation is an identity, conditional equation, or inconsistent equation after solving the equation : (5x+4)/9 - 14/3 = (x-1)/6
Determine whether the equation is an identity, conditional equation, or inconsistent equation after solving the equation :
5x/6 = 3-2x/7
Determine whether the equation is an identity, conditional equation or inconsistent equation after solving the equation :
3x -11 = 5(x-1) - 2(x+3)