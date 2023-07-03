Skip to main content
College Algebra5. Exponential and Logarithmic FunctionsExponential FunctionsEvaluate Functions with Base <i>e</i>
Problem 35
The figure shows the graph of f(x) = e^x. In Exercises 35-46, use transformations of this graph to graph each function. Be sure to give equations of the asymptotes. Use the graphs to determine graphs. each function's domain and range. If applicable, use a graphing utility to confirm your hand-drawn g(x) = e^x-1

