Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
College Algebra5. Exponential and Logarithmic FunctionsExponential FunctionsUse Compound Interest Formulas
2:01 minutes
Problem 53
Textbook Question

Use the compound interest formulas A = P (1+ r/n)^nt and A =Pe^rt to solve exercises 53-56. Round answers to the nearest cent. Find the accumulated value of an investment of $10,000 for 5 years at an interest rate of 1.32% if the money is a. compounded semiannually; b. compounded quarterly; c. compounded monthly; d. compounded continuously.

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
6views
Was this helpful?
8:4m

Watch next

Master Deriving the Compound Interest Formula with a bite sized video explanation from

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.