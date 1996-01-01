Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
College Algebra3. Functions and GraphsLinear Functions and SlopeModel Data with Linear Functions and Make Predictions
2:08 minutes
Problem 74
Textbook Question

In Exercises 73–76, find the slope of the line passing through each pair of points or state that the slope is undefined. Assume that all variables represent positive real numbers. Then indicate whether the line through the points rises, falls, is horizontal, or is vertical. (-a, 0) and (0, -b)

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
6views
Was this helpful?
6:56m

Watch next

Master Linear Regression - Least Squares Criterion Part 1 with a bite sized video explanation from patrickJMT

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.