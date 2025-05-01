In Exercises 81–88, a. Find the slant asymptote of the graph of each rational function and b. Follow the seven-step strategy and use the slant asymptote to graph each rational function. f(x)=(x2−1)/x
5. Rational Functions
Graphing Rational Functions
Problem 59
Textbook Question
Follow the seven steps to graph each rational function. f(x)=2x/(x2−4)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the domain of the function by finding the values of \(x\) that make the denominator zero. Solve the equation \(x^{2} - 4 = 0\) to find these values.
Determine the vertical asymptotes by setting the denominator equal to zero and solving for \(x\). These are the values excluded from the domain where the function tends to infinity.
Find the horizontal asymptote by comparing the degrees of the numerator and denominator. Since the numerator is degree 1 and the denominator is degree 2, the horizontal asymptote is \(y = 0\).
Calculate the \(x\)-intercepts by setting the numerator equal to zero and solving for \(x\). This gives the points where the graph crosses the \(x\)-axis.
Calculate the \(y\)-intercept by evaluating \(f(0)\), substituting \(x=0\) into the function to find where the graph crosses the \(y\)-axis.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Domain of a Rational Function
The domain of a rational function includes all real numbers except where the denominator equals zero. For f(x) = 2x/(x²−4), set the denominator x²−4 = 0 to find excluded values, which are x = ±2. Understanding the domain helps identify vertical asymptotes and restrictions on the graph.
Recommended video:
6:04
Intro to Rational Functions
Asymptotes of Rational Functions
Asymptotes are lines that the graph approaches but never touches. Vertical asymptotes occur where the denominator is zero (and numerator is nonzero), while horizontal asymptotes describe end behavior based on degrees of numerator and denominator. For f(x) = 2x/(x²−4), vertical asymptotes are at x = ±2, and the horizontal asymptote is y = 0.
Recommended video:
6:24
Introduction to Asymptotes
Graphing Steps for Rational Functions
Graphing rational functions involves seven steps: finding the domain, intercepts, asymptotes, analyzing end behavior, plotting points, and sketching the curve. Each step builds understanding of the function’s behavior, ensuring an accurate and complete graph of f(x) = 2x/(x²−4).
Recommended video:
8:19
How to Graph Rational Functions
