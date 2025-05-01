Asymptotes of Rational Functions

Asymptotes are lines that the graph approaches but never touches. Vertical asymptotes occur where the denominator is zero (and numerator is nonzero), while horizontal asymptotes describe end behavior based on degrees of numerator and denominator. For f(x) = 2x/(x²−4), vertical asymptotes are at x = ±2, and the horizontal asymptote is y = 0.