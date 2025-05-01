In Exercises 81–88, a. Find the slant asymptote of the graph of each rational function and b. Follow the seven-step strategy and use the slant asymptote to graph each rational function. f(x)=(x2+x−6)/(x−3)
- 0. Review of Algebra4h 18m
- 1. Equations & Inequalities3h 18m
- 2. Graphs of Equations1h 43m
- 3. Functions2h 17m
- 4. Polynomial Functions1h 44m
- 5. Rational Functions1h 23m
- 6. Exponential & Logarithmic Functions2h 28m
- 7. Systems of Equations & Matrices4h 5m
- 8. Conic Sections2h 23m
- 9. Sequences, Series, & Induction1h 22m
- 10. Combinatorics & Probability1h 45m
5. Rational Functions
Graphing Rational Functions
Problem 63
Textbook Question
Follow the seven steps to graph each rational function. f(x)=−x/(x+1)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the function given: \(f(x) = \frac{-x}{x+1}\). This is a rational function where the numerator is \(-x\) and the denominator is \(x+1\).
Find the domain by determining where the denominator is zero. Set \(x+1=0\) and solve for \(x\) to find any vertical asymptotes or restrictions.
Find the vertical asymptote(s) by noting the values of \(x\) that make the denominator zero (from the domain step). These are the lines where the function is undefined.
Find the horizontal asymptote by comparing the degrees of the numerator and denominator. Since both numerator and denominator are degree 1, divide the leading coefficients to find the horizontal asymptote.
Find the intercepts: For the \(y\)-intercept, evaluate \(f(0)\). For the \(x\)-intercept, set the numerator equal to zero and solve for \(x\).
Rational Functions
A rational function is a ratio of two polynomials, expressed as f(x) = P(x)/Q(x), where Q(x) ≠ 0. Understanding the domain restrictions, where the denominator equals zero, is essential to avoid undefined values and to identify vertical asymptotes.
Intro to Rational Functions
Asymptotes of Rational Functions
Asymptotes are lines that the graph approaches but never touches. Vertical asymptotes occur where the denominator is zero, and horizontal or oblique asymptotes describe end behavior as x approaches infinity or negative infinity.
Introduction to Asymptotes
Graphing Steps for Rational Functions
Graphing involves identifying domain restrictions, intercepts, asymptotes, and plotting points to understand the function's behavior. Following a systematic seven-step process ensures a complete and accurate graph of the rational function.
How to Graph Rational Functions
In Exercises 81–88, a. Find the slant asymptote of the graph of each rational function and b. Follow the seven-step strategy and use the slant asymptote to graph each rational function. f(x)=(x3+1)/(x2+2x)
In Exercises 57–80, follow the seven steps to graph each rational function. f(x)=(x2+x−12)/(x2−4)
Use long division to rewrite the equation for g in the form quotient + remainder/divisor. Then use this form of the function's equation and transformations of f(x) = 1/x to graph g. g(x)=(3x−7)/(x−2)
