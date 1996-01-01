College Algebra
Recent Channels
College Algebra
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Social Science
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
4. Polynomial and Rational Functions
Zeros of Polynomial Functions
Use Rational Zero Theorem to Find Possible Rational Zeros
Problem
In Exercises 37–38, use Descartes’s Rule of Signs to determine the possible number of positive and negative real zeros for each given function. f(x) = 3x^4 - 2x^3 - 8x + 5
Show Answer
Similar Solution
3m
Play a video:
Next question
Related Videos
Related Practice
Rational Root Theorem
by Mario's Math Tutoring
101 views
Rational Roots Test / Theorem
by patrickJMT
224 views
The Rational Zeros Theorem
by Derek Owens
121 views
Ex: The Rational Root (Zero) Theorem
by Mathispower4u
105 views
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.