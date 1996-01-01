Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem

In Exercises 37–38, use Descartes’s Rule of Signs to determine the possible number of positive and negative real zeros for each given function. f(x) = 3x^4 - 2x^3 - 8x + 5

Similar Solution
clock
3m
Play a video:
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.