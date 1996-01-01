4. Polynomial Functions
Understanding Polynomial Functions
Determine if the given function is a polynomial function. If so, write in standard form, then state the degree and leading coefficient. f(x)=2+x
A
Polynomial with n=1,an=2
B
Polynomial with n=0,an=1
C
Polynomial with n=1,an=1
D
Not a polynomial function.
