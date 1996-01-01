9. Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Geometric Sequences and Series
Find the Common Ratio of a Geometric Sequence
In Exercises 1–8, write the first five terms of each geometric sequence. a1 = 20, r = 1/2
In Exercises 9–16, use the formula for the general term (the nth term) of a geometric sequence to find the indicated term of each sequence with the given first term, a1 and common ratio, r. Find a8 when a1 = 1 000 000, r = 0.1
Use the formula for the sum of the first n terms of a geometric sequence to solve Exercises 25–30. Find the sum of the first 11 terms of the geometric sequence: 3, - 6, 12, - 24, ...
Use the formula for the general term (the nth term) of a geometric sequence to find the indicated term of the sequence. Find a(sub 6) when a(sub 1) = 16, r = 1/2
In Exercises 37–44, find the sum of each infinite geometric series. 3 + 3/4 + 3/4^2 + 3/4^3 + ...
Find the sum of each infinite geometric series. -6 + 4 - 8/3 + 16/9 - ...
In Exercises 51–56, the general term of a sequence is given. Determine whether the sequence is arithmetic, geometric, or neither. If the sequence is arithmetic, find the common difference; if it is geometric, find the common ratio. an = n + 5
In Exercises 57–62, let {a_n} = - 5, 10, - 20, 40, ..., {b_n} = 10, - 5, - 20, - 35, ..., {c_n} = - 2, 1, - 1/2, 1/4 Find the difference between the sum of the first 6 terms of {an} and the sum of the infinite seris containing all the terms of {cn}.
Write Terms of a Geometric Sequence
In Exercises 1–8, write the first five terms of each geometric sequence. a1 = 5, r = 3
In Exercises 9–16, use the formula for the general term (the nth term) of a geometric sequence to find the indicated term of each sequence with the given first term, a1 and common ratio, r. Find a40 when a1 = 1000, r = - 1/2
Use the formula for the sum of the first n terms of a geometric sequence to solve Exercises 25–30. Find the sum of the first 12 terms of the geometric sequence: 2, 6, 18, 54, ...
Use the formula for the general term (the nth term) of a geometric sequence to find the indicated term of the sequence. Find a(sub 7) when a(sub 1) = 2, r = 3
In Exercises 37–44, find the sum of each infinite geometric series. 1 + 1/3 + 1/9 + 1/27 + ...
Find the sum of each infinite geometric series. 2 - 1 + 1/2 - 1/4 + ...
In Exercises 45–50, express each repeating decimal as a fraction in lowest terms. 0.257 ̅ (repeating 257)
Use the Formula for the General Term of a Geometric Sequence
In Exercises 9–16, use the formula for the general term (the nth term) of a geometric sequence to find the indicated term of each sequence with the given first term, a1 and common ratio, r. Find a12 when a1 = 5, r = - 2
In Exercises 17–24, write a formula for the general term (the nth term) of each geometric sequence. Then use the formula for a_n to find a7, the seventh term of the sequence. 0.0004, - 0.0004, 0.04, - 0.04, ...
In Exercises 31–34, write the first five terms of each geometric sequence. a1 = 1/2, r = 1/2
In Exercises 31–36, find the indicated sum. Use the formula for the sum of the first n terms of a geometric sequence. 6 Σ (i = 1) (1/2)^(i + 1)
Use the formula for the sum of the first n terms of a geometric sequence to find the indicated sum. *sigma notation* i=1 start, 6 end, 5^i formula
In Exercises 45–50, express each repeating decimal as a fraction in lowest terms. 0.47 ̅ (repeating 47) = 47/100 + 47/10,000 + 47/1,000,000 + ...
In Exercises 57–62, let {a_n} = - 5, 10, - 20, 40, ..., {b_n} = 10, - 5, - 20, - 35, ..., {c_n} = - 2, 1, - 1/2, 1/4 Find the difference between the sum of the first 10 terms of {an} and the sum of the first 10 terms of {bn}.
Use the Formula for the Sum of the First <i>n</i> Terms of a Geometric Sequence
In Exercises 9–16, use the formula for the general term (the nth term) of a geometric sequence to find the indicated term of each sequence with the given first term, a1 and common ratio, r. Find a8 when a1 = 6, r = 2
In Exercises 17–24, write a formula for the general term (the nth term) of each geometric sequence. Then use the formula for a_n to find a7, the seventh term of the sequence. 1.5, - 3, 6, -12, ...
In Exercises 31–34, write the first five terms of each geometric sequence. a1 = 3, r = 2
In Exercises 31–36, find the indicated sum. Use the formula for the sum of the first n terms of a geometric sequence. 10 Σ (i = 1) 5 · 2^i
Find the sum of the first 15 terms of the geometric sequence: 5, -15, 45, -135
In Exercises 45–50, express each repeating decimal as a fraction in lowest terms. 0.5 ̅ (repeating 5) = 5/10 + 5/100 + 5/1000 + 5/10,000 + ...
In Exercises 57–62, let {a_n} = - 5, 10, - 20, 40, ..., {b_n} = 10, - 5, - 20, - 35, ..., {c_n} = - 2, 1, - 1/2, 1/4 Find a10 + b10.
Find the Value of an Annuity
In Exercises 1–8, write the first five terms of each geometric sequence. an = - 5a_(n-1), a1 = - 6
In Exercises 17–24, write a formula for the general term (the nth term) of each geometric sequence. Then use the formula for a_n to find a7, the seventh term of the sequence. 18, 6, 2, 2/3, ...
In Exercises 31–36, find the indicated sum. Use the formula for the sum of the first n terms of a geometric sequence. 8 Σ (i = 1) 3^i
Write a formula for the general term (the nth term) of each geometric sequence. Then use the formula for a(sub n) to find a(sub 8), the eighth term of the sequence. 1, 2, 4, 8, ...
In Exercises 37–44, find the sum of each infinite geometric series. ∞ Σ (i = 1) 8(- 0.3)^(i -- 1)
In Exercises 51–56, the general term of a sequence is given. Determine whether the sequence is arithmetic, geometric, or neither. If the sequence is arithmetic, find the common difference; if it is geometric, find the common ratio. an = n^2 + 5
Use the Formula for the Sum of an Infinite Geometric Series
In Exercises 1–8, write the first five terms of each geometric sequence. an = - 4a_(n-1), a1 = 10
In Exercises 17–24, write a formula for the general term (the nth term) of each geometric sequence. Then use the formula for a_n to find a7, the seventh term of the sequence. 3, 12, 48, 192, ...
Use the formula for the sum of the first n terms of a geometric sequence to solve Exercises 25–30. Find the sum of the first 14 terms of the geometric sequence: - 3/2, 3, - 6, 12, ...
Use the formula for the general term (the nth term) of a geometric sequence to find the indicated term of the sequence. Find a(sub 5) when a(sub 1) = -3, r = 2
In Exercises 37–44, find the sum of each infinite geometric series. 1 - 1/2 + 1/4 - 1/8 + ...
Express each repeating decimal as a fraction in lowest terms. 0.6 (repeating 6)
