Geometric Sequences Practice Problems
Find the sixth term of the sequence 17, 68, 272, 1088,... using the equation an = a1(4)n-1
Using the equation of the nth term of the sequence, evaluate a2/a1, a3/a2, a4/a3 and a5/a4: an = 5(7)n.
What do you notice?
For the following sequence, evaluate a2/a1, a3/a2, a4/a3 and a5/a4: 9, -27, 81, -243, 729,...
What do you notice?
Two unique sequences are given below.
{an} = -3, 6, -12, 24, ...,
{bn} = 4, -6, -16, -26, ...,
What is the difference between the sum of the first 12 terms of {an} and {bn}?
Two unique sequences are given below.
{an} = -3, 6, -12, 24, ...,
{bn} = 4, -6, -16, -26, ...,
What is a8 + b8?
Identify if the following sequence is arithmetic, geometric, or none of them. In the case of an arithmetic sequence, determine its common difference, and in the case of a geometric sequence, determine its common ratio.
an = n3 + 1
Identify if the following sequence is arithmetic, geometric, or none of them. In the case of an arithmetic sequence, determine its common difference, and in the case of a geometric sequence, determine its common ratio.
an = 7n
Identify if the following sequence is arithmetic, geometric, or none of them. In the case of an arithmetic sequence, determine its common difference, and in the case of a geometric sequence, determine its common ratio.
an = 2 + n
Evaluate the sum of the first 10 terms for the geometric sequence given below
36, 6, 1, 1/6, 1/36,...
Evaluate the sum of the first 8 terms for the geometric sequence given below.
5, -7.5, 11.25, -16.875,...
Evaluate the sum of the first 11 terms for the geometric sequence given below.
4, -10, 25, -125/2,...
Work out the formula for the nth term of the given geometric sequence, and find the eighth term (a8) using the formula we came up with.
0.0000003, -0.00003, 0.003,....
Work out the formula for the nth term of the given geometric sequence, and find the eighth term (a8) using the formula we came up with.
3, -9, 27, -81,...
Work out the formula for the nth term of the given geometric sequence, and find the eighth term (a8) using the formula we came up with.
56, 14, 3.5, 0.875,...
Work out the formula for the nth term of the given geometric sequence, and find the eighth term (a8) using the formula we came up with.
64, 96, 144, 216,...
The first term (a1) and the common ratio (r) of a geometric sequence are given. Find the specified term using the general term (nth term) formula.
Find a12 when a1 = 200 000 000, r = 0.2.
The first term (a1) and the common ratio (r) of a geometric sequence are given. Find the specified term using the general term (nth term) formula.
Find a25 when a1 = 6000, r = -1/3.
The first term (a1) and the common ratio (r) of a geometric sequence are given. Find the specified term using the general term (nth term) formula.
Find a15 when a1 = 4, r = -3.
The first term (a1) and the common ratio (r) of a geometric sequence are given. Find the specified term using the general term (nth term) formula.
Find a6 when a1 = -5, r = 7.
The recursive formula and the common ratio of a geometric sequence are given. Find the first eight terms
an = -3an-1, a1 = -4
The recursive formula and the first term of a geometric sequence are given. Find the first eight terms.
an = 2an-1, a1 = 5
The first term and the common ratio of a geometric sequence are given. Find the first eight terms.
a1 = 27, r = 1/3
The first term and the common ratio of a geometric sequence are given. Find the first five terms.
a1 = 2, r = 4
Write a formula to find a7, and use this formula to find the seventh term of the sequence: 1, 3, 9, 27, ...
Consider this repeating decimal 8.3... (repeating 3). Express this as a fraction by adding the whole number to a sum of a geometric series.
Consider the given infinite geometric series: 25 - 125/2 + 625/4 - 3125/8... What is the sum?
Consider the given infinite geometric series: 9 - 3 + 1 - 1/3 + ... What is the sum?
Consider this geometric sequence: 3, - 21, 147, - 1029...
Find the sum of the first seven terms of this sequence.
Given the properties of the geometric sequence: a1 = 1/3, r = 1/6, write the first five terms.