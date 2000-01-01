pH Calculator
Background
The pH of a solution measures its acidity or basicity, reflecting the concentration of hydrogen ions (H⁺) present. In chemistry, knowing the pH is crucial for understanding chemical reactions, biological systems, and environmental processes. Acids dissociate in water to produce hydrogen ions, and the strength of the acid determines how much it dissociates. Calculating pH involves understanding the concentration of the acid and its dissociation constant (Ka) for weak acids or assuming full dissociation for strong acids. This calculator helps students and professionals quickly estimate the pH of acid solutions using various input methods.
How to use pH calculator
Acid-base titration is a quantitative analytical technique used to determine the concentration of an unknown acid or base by reacting it with a solution of known concentration. A pH indicator (such as phenolphthalein) or a pH meter is often used to detect the equivalence point, where the acid and base completely neutralize each other.
Key Points
- Titration is based on the neutralization reaction between an acid and a base.
- The equivalence point is reached when moles of acid = moles of base.
- The titration formula helps calculate unknown concentrations.
Formula & Equation Used
The calculator uses the following equations:
For weak acids, the hydrogen ion concentration [H⁺] is approximated by:
Where:
- pH: acidity of the solution
- [H⁺]: hydrogen ion concentration (mol/L)
- Ka: acid dissociation constant
- C: concentration of the acid (mol/L)
For strong acids, which dissociate completely, the pH is:
Example Problem & Step-by-Step Solution
Problem:
Calculate the pH of a 0.1 M acetic acid (CH₃COOH) solution. The Ka of acetic acid is 1.8 × 10-5.
Solution:
- Identify the concentration =0.1 M and .
- Calculate the hydrogen ion concentration using :
- Calculate pH:
Thus, the pH of the 0.1 M acetic acid solution is approximately 2.87.