pH Calculator

Background

The pH of a solution measures its acidity or basicity, reflecting the concentration of hydrogen ions (H⁺) present. In chemistry, knowing the pH is crucial for understanding chemical reactions, biological systems, and environmental processes. Acids dissociate in water to produce hydrogen ions, and the strength of the acid determines how much it dissociates. Calculating pH involves understanding the concentration of the acid and its dissociation constant (Ka) for weak acids or assuming full dissociation for strong acids. This calculator helps students and professionals quickly estimate the pH of acid solutions using various input methods.