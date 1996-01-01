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Hemoglobin Oxygen Dissociation Calculator

Calculate oxygen saturation, P50, Hill coefficient effects, and hemoglobin curve shifts with visuals.

Background

Hemoglobin binds oxygen cooperatively. The oxygen dissociation curve shows how saturation changes with oxygen pressure, P50, pH, carbon dioxide, and hemoglobin type.

Analyze oxygen binding

Choose mode

Calculate saturation at a given pO₂, solve for pO₂ at a target saturation, compare hemoglobin types, or model a Bohr-effect shift.

Oxygen-binding model

Enter pO₂ in mmHg/torr, not percent oxygen. Venous ≈ 40 mmHg, arterial ≈ 95–100 mmHg.

Used in target saturation mode.

Lower P50 means higher oxygen affinity.

n > 1 creates cooperative, sigmoidal binding.

Bohr-effect shift

Optional: estimate how pH and CO₂ shift hemoglobin affinity. This is an educational approximation.

What this calculator shows

Binding result

Oxygen saturation or pO₂ needed for a target saturation.

Curve visual

Sigmoidal hemoglobin curve with markers and comparisons.

Physiology meaning

Affinity, P50, cooperativity, tissue unloading, and left/right shifts.

Common pO₂ examples

Use these as study anchors when reading the oxygen dissociation curve. pO₂ is measured in mmHg/torr, not percent oxygen.

Lungs

Alveolar/arterial examples are often near 95–100 mmHg, where adult Hb is on the plateau.

Resting tissues

Venous/tissue examples are often near 40 mmHg, where unloading becomes visible.

Active muscle / altitude

Active muscle can be lower than 40 mmHg; high altitude lowers available oxygen pressure.

Left shift vs. right shift

Right shift

Higher P50, lower affinity, and easier oxygen unloading in tissues.

Left shift

Lower P50, higher affinity, and tighter oxygen binding.

Study shortcut

Right = release. Left = load/hold oxygen more tightly.

Options

Result

Copied!

No result yet. Choose a mode, enter values, then click Calculate Oxygen Binding.

How to use this calculator

  • Choose saturation, target saturation, comparison, or Bohr-effect mode.
  • Enter pO₂ in mmHg/torr. Do not enter oxygen as a percentage.
  • Use the preset values for adult hemoglobin, fetal hemoglobin, or myoglobin, or enter custom P50 and Hill coefficient values.
  • Click Calculate Oxygen Binding to see saturation, P50, curve shape, steps, and interpretation.
  • Use quick examples to compare arterial blood, venous blood, fetal hemoglobin, myoglobin, and exercise-like right shifts.

Formula used

Hill equation: Y = pO₂ⁿ / (P50ⁿ + pO₂ⁿ)

Target pO₂: pO₂ = P50 × (Y / (1 − Y))^(1/n)

pO₂ unit: enter oxygen pressure in mmHg/torr, not percent oxygen.

P50: oxygen pressure where the protein is 50% saturated.

Left shift: lower P50, higher affinity. Right shift: higher P50, lower affinity and easier tissue unloading.

Example problems and step-by-step solutions

Example 1: Venous blood

For adult hemoglobin with P50 ≈ 26.8 mmHg and n ≈ 2.8, pO₂ = 40 mmHg gives oxygen saturation of about 75%. This is why venous blood still carries substantial oxygen after tissues extract some of it.

Example 2: Arterial blood

At pO₂ near 100 mmHg, adult hemoglobin is usually near the plateau of the curve, so saturation remains high even if oxygen pressure changes slightly.

Example 3: Bohr effect

Lower pH or higher CO₂ shifts the hemoglobin curve to the right. That raises P50, lowers affinity, and supports oxygen release in active tissues.

What the curve means

Hemoglobin has a sigmoidal curve because oxygen binding is cooperative. Myoglobin has a hyperbolic, high-affinity curve because it binds oxygen without the same cooperative subunit behavior.

FAQ

What is P50?

P50 is the oxygen pressure where hemoglobin or myoglobin is 50% saturated. A lower P50 means higher oxygen affinity.

What does the Hill coefficient mean?

The Hill coefficient describes cooperativity. A value near 1 is noncooperative; adult hemoglobin is usually modeled with a value greater than 1.

What is the Bohr effect?

The Bohr effect is the right shift in hemoglobin oxygen binding caused by lower pH and higher CO₂, which promotes oxygen unloading in tissues.

Is this a clinical oxygen saturation calculator?

No. This is an educational biochemistry model for learning oxygen binding, cooperativity, P50, and curve shifts.

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