Hemoglobin Oxygen Dissociation Calculator
Calculate oxygen saturation, P50, Hill coefficient effects, and hemoglobin curve shifts with visuals.
Background
Hemoglobin binds oxygen cooperatively. The oxygen dissociation curve shows how saturation changes with oxygen pressure, P50, pH, carbon dioxide, and hemoglobin type.
How to use this calculator
- Choose saturation, target saturation, comparison, or Bohr-effect mode.
- Enter pO₂ in mmHg/torr. Do not enter oxygen as a percentage.
- Use the preset values for adult hemoglobin, fetal hemoglobin, or myoglobin, or enter custom P50 and Hill coefficient values.
- Click Calculate Oxygen Binding to see saturation, P50, curve shape, steps, and interpretation.
- Use quick examples to compare arterial blood, venous blood, fetal hemoglobin, myoglobin, and exercise-like right shifts.
Formula used
Hill equation: Y = pO₂ⁿ / (P50ⁿ + pO₂ⁿ)
Target pO₂: pO₂ = P50 × (Y / (1 − Y))^(1/n)
pO₂ unit: enter oxygen pressure in mmHg/torr, not percent oxygen.
P50: oxygen pressure where the protein is 50% saturated.
Left shift: lower P50, higher affinity. Right shift: higher P50, lower affinity and easier tissue unloading.
Example problems and step-by-step solutions
Example 1: Venous blood
For adult hemoglobin with P50 ≈ 26.8 mmHg and n ≈ 2.8, pO₂ = 40 mmHg gives oxygen saturation of about 75%. This is why venous blood still carries substantial oxygen after tissues extract some of it.
Example 2: Arterial blood
At pO₂ near 100 mmHg, adult hemoglobin is usually near the plateau of the curve, so saturation remains high even if oxygen pressure changes slightly.
Example 3: Bohr effect
Lower pH or higher CO₂ shifts the hemoglobin curve to the right. That raises P50, lowers affinity, and supports oxygen release in active tissues.
What the curve means
Hemoglobin has a sigmoidal curve because oxygen binding is cooperative. Myoglobin has a hyperbolic, high-affinity curve because it binds oxygen without the same cooperative subunit behavior.
FAQ
What is P50?
P50 is the oxygen pressure where hemoglobin or myoglobin is 50% saturated. A lower P50 means higher oxygen affinity.
What does the Hill coefficient mean?
The Hill coefficient describes cooperativity. A value near 1 is noncooperative; adult hemoglobin is usually modeled with a value greater than 1.
What is the Bohr effect?
The Bohr effect is the right shift in hemoglobin oxygen binding caused by lower pH and higher CO₂, which promotes oxygen unloading in tissues.
Is this a clinical oxygen saturation calculator?
No. This is an educational biochemistry model for learning oxygen binding, cooperativity, P50, and curve shifts.