Hemoglobin Oxygen Dissociation Calculator

Hemoglobin has a sigmoidal curve because oxygen binding is cooperative. Myoglobin has a hyperbolic, high-affinity curve because it binds oxygen without the same cooperative subunit behavior.

FAQ

What is P50?

P50 is the oxygen pressure where hemoglobin or myoglobin is 50% saturated. A lower P50 means higher oxygen affinity.

What does the Hill coefficient mean?

The Hill coefficient describes cooperativity. A value near 1 is noncooperative; adult hemoglobin is usually modeled with a value greater than 1.

What is the Bohr effect?

The Bohr effect is the right shift in hemoglobin oxygen binding caused by lower pH and higher CO₂, which promotes oxygen unloading in tissues.

Is this a clinical oxygen saturation calculator?

No. This is an educational biochemistry model for learning oxygen binding, cooperativity, P50, and curve shifts.