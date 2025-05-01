Problem 10c
The dorsal pigment pattern of frogs can be either 'leopard' (white pigment between dark spots) or 'mottled' (pigment between spots appears mottled). The trait is controlled by an autosomal gene. Males and females are selected from pure-breeding populations, and a pair of reciprocal crosses is performed. The cross results are shown below.
Cross 1: P₁: Male leopard x male mottled
F₁: All mottled
F₂: 70 mottled, 22 leopard
Cross 2: P₁: Male mottled x female leopard
F₁: All mottled
F₂: 50 mottled, 18 leopard
In the F₂ progeny from both crosses, what proportion is expected to be homozygous? What proportion is expected to be heterozygous?
Problem 10d
Propose two different genetic crosses that would allow you to determine the genotype of one mottled frog from the F₂ generation.
Problem 11a
Black skin color is dominant to pink skin color in pigs. Two heterozygous black pigs are crossed.
What is the probability that their offspring will have pink skin?
Problem 11b
Problem 11c
Problem 12a
A male mouse with brown fur color is mated to two different female mice with black fur. Black female 1 produces a litter of 9 black and 7 brown pups. Black female 2 produces 14 black pups.
What is the mode of inheritance of black and brown fur color in mice?
Problem 12b
Problem 13
The following figure shows the results of Mendel's test-cross analysis of independent assortment. In this experiment, he first crossed pure-breeding round, yellow plants to pure-breeding wrinkled, green plants. The round yellow are crossed to pure-breeding wrinkled, green plants. Use chi-square analysis to show that Mendel's results do not differ significantly from those expected.
Problem 14a
An experienced goldfish breeder receives two unusual male goldfish. One is black rather than gold, and the other has a single tail fin rather than a split tail fin. The breeder crosses the black male with a female that is gold. All the F₁ are gold. She also crosses the single-finned male to a female with a split tail fin. All the F₁ have a split tail fin. She then crosses the black male to F₁ gold females and, separately, crosses the single-finned male to F₁ split-finned females. The results of the crosses are shown below.
Black male x F₁ gold female:
Gold 32
Black 34
Single-finned male x F₁ split-finned female:
Split fin 41
Single fin 39
What do the results of these crosses suggest about the inheritance of color and tail fin shape in goldfish?
Problem 14b
Problem 14c
Use chi-square analysis to test your hereditary hypothesis for each trait.
Problem 15a
The accompanying pedigree shows the transmission of albinism (absence of skin pigment) in a human family.
What is the most likely mode of transmission of albinism in this family?
Problem 15b
Problem 15c
Problem 15d
Problem 15e
Problem 16a
A geneticist crosses a pure-breeding strain of peas producing yellow, wrinkled seeds with one that is pure-breeding for green, round seeds.
Use a Punnett square to predict the F₂ progeny that would be expected if the F₁ are allowed to self-fertilize.
Problem 16b
Problem 16c
Problem 17
Suppose an F₁ dihybrid (round yellow plant from Problem 16) is crossed to the pure-breeding green, round parental strain. Use a forked-line diagram to predict the phenotypic distribution of the resulting progeny.
Problem 18a
In pea plants, the appearance of flowers along the main stem is a dominant phenotype called 'axial' and is controlled by an allele T. The recessive phenotype, produced by an allele t, has flowers only at the end of the stem and is called 'terminal.' Pod form displays a dominant phenotype, 'inflated,' controlled by an allele C, and a recessive 'constricted' form, produced by the c allele. A cross is made between a pure-breeding axial, constricted plant and a plant that is pure-breeding terminal, inflated.
The F₁ progeny of this cross are allowed to self-fertilize. What is the expected phenotypic distribution among the F₂ progeny?
Problem 18b
Problem 18c
Problem 18d
Problem 19a
If two six-sided dice are rolled, what is the probability that the total number of spots showing is 4?
Problem 19b
If two six-sided dice are rolled, what is the probability that the total number of spots showing is greater than 5?
greater than 5?
Problem 19d
Problem 20
Experimental Insight 2.1 describes data, collected by a genetics class like yours, on the numbers of kernels of different colors in bicolor corn. To test the hypothesis that the presence of kernels of different colors in each ear is the result of the segregation of two alleles of a single gene, the class counted 12,356 kernels and found that 9304 were yellow and 3052 were white. Use chi-square analysis to evaluate the fit between the segregation hypothesis and the class results.
Problem 21a
The accompanying pedigree shows the transmission of a phenotypic character. Using B to represent a dominant allele and b to represent a recessive allele,
Give the genotype(s) possible for each member of the family, assuming the trait is autosomal dominant.
