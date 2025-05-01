Problem 37b
For the reaction
b. Does entropy increase or decrease in this process?
Problem 38a
For the reaction 2 Hg(l) + O2(g) → 2 HgO(s), ∆H = –43 kcal/mol (–180 kJ/mol).
a. Does entropy increase or decrease in this process? Explain.
Problem 38b
For the reaction 2 Hg(l) + O2(g) → 2 HgO(s), ∆H = –43 kcal/mol (–180 kJ/mol).
b. Under what conditions would you expect this process to be spontaneous?
Problem 40a
The following reaction is used in the industrial synthesis of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) polymer:
Cl2(g) + H2C=CH2(g) → ClCH2CH2Cl(l) ∆H = –52 kcal/mol (–218 kJ/mol)
a. Is ∆S positive or negative for this process?
Problem 42
Which reaction is faster, one with Eact = +10 kcal/mol(+41.8 kJ/mol) or one with Eact = +5 kcal/mol(+20.9 kJ/mol)? Explain.
Problem 44
Why does increasing concentration generally increase the rate of a reaction?
Problem 45
What is a catalyst, and what effect does it have on the activation energy of a reaction?
Problem 46
If a catalyst changes the activation energy of a forward reaction from 28.0 kcal/mol to 23.0 kcal/mol, what effect does it have on the reverse reaction?
Problem 47a
For the reaction C(s, diamond) → C(s, graphite), ∆G = -0.693 kcal/mol (-2.90 kJ/mol) at 25 °C.
a. According to this information, do diamonds spontaneously turn into graphite?
Problem 48a
The reaction between hydrogen gas and carbon to produce the gas known as ethylene is:
2 H2(g) + 2 C(s) → H2C=CH2(g), ∆G = +16.3 kcal/mol (+68 kJ/mol) 25 °C.
a. Is this reaction spontaneous at 25 °C?
Problem 49
What is meant by the term 'chemical equilibrium'? Must amounts of reactants and products be equal at equilibrium?
Problem 50
Why do catalysts not alter the amounts of reactants and products present at equilibrium?
Problem 51a
Write the equilibrium constant expressions for the following reactions:
a. 2 CO(g) + O2(g) ⇌ 2 CO2(g)
Problem 52d
Write the equilibrium constant expressions for the following reactions.
d. C(s) + H2O(g) ⇌ CO(g) + H2(g)
Problem 55a
Use your answer from Problem 7.53 to calculate the following:
a. [N2O4] at equilibrium when [NO2] = 0.0250 mol/L
Problem 56a
Use your answer from Problem 7.54 to calculate the following:
a. [O2] at equilibrium when [CO2] = 0.18 mol/L and [CO] = 0.0200 mol/L
Problem 59a
Oxygen can be converted into ozone by the action of lightning or electric sparks:
3 O2(g) ⇌ 2 O3(g)
For this reaction, ∆H = +69kcal/mol (+285 kj/mol) and K = 2.68 × 10-29 at 25 °C.
a. Is the reaction exothermic or endothermic?
Problem 59b
Oxygen can be converted into ozone by the action of lightning or electric sparks:
3 O2(g) ⇌ 2 O3(g)
For this reaction, ∆H = +69kcal/mol (+285 kj/mol) and K = 2.68 × 10-29 at 25 °C.
b. Are the reactants or the products favored at equilibrium?
Problem 60a
Hydrogen chloride can be made from the reaction of chlorine and hydrogen:
Cl2(g) + H2(g) → 2 HCl(g)
For this reaction, K = 26 × 1033 and ∆H = -44 kcal/mol(-184 kJ/mol) at 25 °C.
a. Is the reaction endothermic or exothermic?
Problem 61a
When the following equilibria are disturbed by increasing the pressure, does the concentration of reaction products increase, decrease, or remain the same?
a. 2 CO2(g) ⇌ 2 CO(g) + O2(g)
Problem 62a
For the following equilibria, use Le Châtelier's principle to predict the direction of the reaction when the pressure is increased by decreasing the volume of the equilibrium mixture.
a. C(s) + H2O(g) ⇌ CO(g) + H2(g)
Problem 63
The reaction CO(g) + H2O(g) ⇌ CO2(g) + H2(g) has ∆H = -9.8 kcal/mol (-41 kJ/mol). Does the amount of H2 in an equilibrium mixture increase or decrease when the temperature is decreased?
Problem 65b
The reaction H2(g) + I2(g) ⇌ 2 HI(g) has ∆H = -2.2 kcal/mol (-9.2 kJ/mol). Will the equilibrium concentration of HI increase or decrease when
b. H2 is removed?
Problem 65c
The reaction H2(g) + I2(g) ⇌ 2 HI(g) has ∆H = -2.2 kcal/mol (-9.2 kJ/mol). Will the equilibrium concentration of HI increase or decrease when
c. A catalyst is added?
Problem 66b
The reaction Fe3+(aq) + Cl-(aq) ⇌ FeCl2+(aq) is endothermic. How will the equilibrium concentration of FeCl2+ change when
b. Cl- is precipitated by addition of AgNO3?
Problem 67e
For the unbalanced combustion reaction shown, 1 mol of ethanol, C2H5OH, releases 327 kcal (1370 kJ):
C2H5OH + O2 → CO2 + H2O
e. If the density of ethanol is 0.789 g/mL, calculate the combustion energy of ethanol in kilocalories/milliliter and kilojoules/milliliter
Problem 68b
For the production of ammonia from its elements, ∆H = -22 kcal/mol(-19 kJ/mol).
b. How much energy (in kilocalories and kilojoules) is involved in the production of 0.700 mol of NH3?
Problem 69a
Magnetite, an iron ore with formula Fe3O4, can be reduced by treatment with hydrogen to yield iron metal and water vapor.
a. Write the balanced equation.
Problem 69d
Magnetite, an iron ore with formula Fe3O4, can be reduced by treatment with hydrogen to yield iron metal and water vapor.
d. This reaction has K = 2.3 × 10-18. Are the reactants or the products favored?
Problem 72b
For the evaporation of water, H2O(l) → H2O(g), at 100°C, ∆H = +9.72 kcal/mol (+40.7 kJ/mol).
b. How many kilojoules are released when 10.0 g of H2O(g) is condensed?
