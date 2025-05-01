Problem 40a

The following reaction is used in the industrial synthesis of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) polymer:

Cl 2 (g) + H 2 C=CH 2 (g) → ClCH 2 CH 2 Cl(l) ∆H = –52 kcal/mol (–218 kJ/mol)

a. Is ∆S positive or negative for this process?