Multiple Choice
Which of the following enzyme-function matches is incorrect?
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Which of the following enzyme-function matches is incorrect?
Which of the following is incorrect regarding DNA replication forks?
Which of the following enzymes breaks the hydrogen bonds between the DNA strands?
During DNA replication, the enzyme ___________, catalyzes the elongation of new DNA by adding, to the 3' end of the previous nucleotide, new nucleotides that are complementary to a DNA template.
What is the function of the enzyme topoisomerase in DNA replication?
Which of the following enzymes is responsible for removing RNA primers and replacing them with DNA?