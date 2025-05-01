Multiple Choice
During DNA replication, the enzyme ___________, catalyzes the elongation of new DNA by adding, to the 3' end of the previous nucleotide, new nucleotides that are complementary to a DNA template.
4
views
Primase.
DNA Helicase.
DNA Polymerase III.
DNA Polymerase I.
During DNA replication, the enzyme ___________, catalyzes the elongation of new DNA by adding, to the 3' end of the previous nucleotide, new nucleotides that are complementary to a DNA template.
Which of the following enzymes breaks the hydrogen bonds between the DNA strands?