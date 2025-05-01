Multiple Choice
A single base substitution is LEAST likely to be deleterious (dangerous) when the change results in _____.
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Deletion of one codon.
Deletion of one nucleotide.
Insertion of three nucleotides.
Substitution of one nucleotide.
A single base substitution is LEAST likely to be deleterious (dangerous) when the change results in _____.
A section of DNA has this base sequence: AGCGTTACCGT. A mutation in this DNA strand results in this base sequence: AGGCGTTACCGT. What type of mutation does this change represent?