Multiple Choice
Which of the following mutations, occurring just after the start codon in the mRNA is likely to have the most serious effects on the polypeptide product?
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A Frameshift mutation.
A missense mutation.
A nonsense mutation.
A silent mutation.
Which of the following mutations, occurring just after the start codon in the mRNA is likely to have the most serious effects on the polypeptide product?
A single base substitution is LEAST likely to be deleterious (dangerous) when the change results in _____.