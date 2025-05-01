A ribosome has three tRNA binding sites. Which answer matches the tRNA binding site with the correct function:
10. The Structure and Function of DNA
Translation
- Multiple Choice4views
- Multiple Choice
The tRNA for which amino acid is the first to enter the ribosome?5views
- Multiple Choice
The tRNA shown in the figure has its 3′ end projecting beyond its 5′ end. Which of the following processes will occur at this 3′ end?5views
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following processes is the first event to take place in translation?5views
- Multiple Choice
Many antibiotics work by blocking the function of ribosomes. Therefore, these antibiotics will:5views
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements concerning ribosomes are true?4views
- Multiple Choice
The direction of ribosome movement during translation is in the ______________.4views
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following does not occur during translation's termination step?5views
- Multiple Choice
What type of bonding is responsible for maintaining the shape of the tRNA molecule shown in the figure?4views
- Multiple Choice
When is a peptide bond formed during the process of translation?4views
- Multiple Choice
What is the function of the release factor during translation?5views